Mary J. Blige’s “Good Morning Gorgeous” Enters Top 10 On Billboard Chart

Mary J. Blige holds the record for most Top 10 singles on the Billboard Adult R&B Airplay Chart—24 to be exact—and now, one more is getting added to that list. “Good Morning Gorgeous,” the lead single and title track of her forthcoming album has broken through at No. 8.

“Good Morning Gorgeous” is an anthem about the unapologetic celebration of beauty and self-love. When speaking on her new music during a recent appearance on Tamron Hall Show, Blige expressed, “I earned the right to say ‘I feel amazing.’ When I wake up with no hair and makeup, I’m accepting that chick that goes to the bathroom and I like her.”

The single was released jointly with the DJ Khaled-assisted track, “Amazing.” The visual for their collaboration was also released today (Dec. 21).

The last track from the Queen of Hip-Hip Soul to reach the Top 10 was 2018’s “Only Love,” which peaked at No. 5. Still, it was 2016’s “Thick Of It” that garnered her the most success on the Adult R&B Airplay chart. Produced by DJ Camper and co-written by Jazmine Sullivan, her comeback hit spent 16 weeks at the top of this chart.

Good Morning Gorgeous is slated for release on Feb. 11, 2022, two days before she hits the stage for the Super Bowl Halftime Show alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar.