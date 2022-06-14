Mary J. Blige Announces Good Morning Gorgeous Tour

Mary J. Blige is heading back on the road and returning to the centerstage this fall for her Good Morning Gorgeous Tour.

Powered by Black Promoters Collective—the visionaries behind Maxwell’s The Night Tour and New Edition’s The Culture Tour—Blige’s 23-city tour begins this September and will include supporting acts, Ella Mai and Queen Naija.

Naija was one of the opening acts for Blige’s Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit this past May while Mai was one of Mary’s special guests during her Mary & Friends set. Not to mention, the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul also appeared on Mai’s sophomore album, Heart On My Sleeve, on two separate tracks: “Not Another Love Song” and “Sink or Swim.”

The Good Morning Gorgeous Tour is her first headlining tour in five years. Blige’s last solo tour was her 2017 Strength of a Woman Tour. Two years later, she co-headlined The Royalty Tour alongside Nas.

Aside from celebrating the anniversaries of her debut album, What’s The 411? and her third studio release, Share My World, this year, Blige has been named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2022, was honored with the Icon Award at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, and is nominated for three BET Awards—Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, BET Her, and Best Actress, respectively.

Tickets for the Good Morning Gorgeous Tour go on sale this Friday (June 17) at 10 a.m. local time. See the full tour dates below.

Good Morning Gorgeous Tour Dates

Sep 17: Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Sep 18: Washington, D.C. @ Capitol One Arena

Sep 21: Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Sep 22: Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Sep 24: Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena (sans Queen Naija)

Sep 25: Chicago, IL @ United Center

Sep 28: Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Center at The BJCC

Sep 29: Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Oct 01: Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Oct 02: Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena (sans Ella Mai)

Oct 06: Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena (Mary J. Blige solo)

Oct 08: Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino

Oct 09: Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

Oct 12: St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

Oct 15: New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

Oct 16: Memphis, TN @ FedEX Forum

Oct 19: Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Oct 20: Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Oct 22: Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum

Oct 23: Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Oct 26: Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Oct 27: Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

Oct 29: Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall