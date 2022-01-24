Mary J. Blige Shares Tracklist From New Album, ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’

Mary J. Blige released the third single from her forthcoming album, Good Morning Gorgeous on Friday (Jan. 21). The Dave East-assisted, D’Mile-produced track entitled “Rent Money” samples The Notorious B.I.G.’s “F**k You Tonight.”

Amid its release, she also shared the tracklist to her 15th studio album, slated for release on Feb. 11 via 300 Entertainment and her imprint Mary Jane Productions Inc. The 13-track LP includes features from familiar collaborators like Usher, Fivio Foreign, Anderson .Paak, and the already announced DJ Khaled who appeared on “Amazing,” which arrived in December 2021.

Following the album’s release, Blige will take on the largest stage, alongside her Hip-Hop peers Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and Eminem, at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show on Sunday, Feb. 13. The official trailer, which debuted last Thursday (Jan. 20), shows Blige getting glammed up in her element.

Todd Kaplan, VP of Marketing at Pepsi, shared in a statement, “Given our epic lineup of five superstar talents, we wanted to deliver a cinematic experience that could properly honor each of the artists and celebrate their role in music and culture as they descend upon Los Angeles to deliver a performance for the ages.”

Here’s the full tracklist for Good Morning Gorgeous and listen to “Rent Money” below.