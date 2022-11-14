Mary J. Blige’s ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ Gets Vinyl Release

Mary J. Blige’s latest album Good Morning Gorgeous is getting a vinyl impression starting Dec. 9. — but for now, fans can pre-order the double disc LP through Amazon, Best Buy, Barnes & Noble and more.

In addition, different colored options of the vinyl will be available depending on where fans purchase the LP. While Target has Good Morning Gorgeous available in red, the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul has a crystal-clear version on her official website.

Good Morning Gorgeous Boutique

Led by the uplifting single, “Amazing,” featuring DJ Khaled, the LP was released on Feb. 11 through Mary Jane Productions Inc. and 300 Entertainment.

In May, Blige released the deluxe version of the 15-track album with six additional songs, including the infectious single, “Come See About Me” featuring Fabolous. The sultry visual arrived a week after unveiling her Anderson .Paak-assisted single, “Here With Me” ahead of her Apple Music Live performance back in July in New York City.

GMG serves as Blige’s 15th studio album, which peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard 200, No. 4 on Billboard’s Top R&B Albums chart and No. 83 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Emmy-winner recently concluded her headlining Good Morning Gorgeous Tour with R&B special guests Ella Mai and Queen Naija. The 51-year-old has also matched Beyoncé for seven nominations at this year’s Soul Train Awards, hosted by Deon Cole.

Blige’s noms include Album of the Year, Best R&B/Soul Female Artist, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, the Certified Soul Award, The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award and Video of the Year for “Good Morning Gorgeous.” Beyoncé is up for the same categories.

Revisit Mary J. Blige’s “Good Morning Gorgeous” video below.