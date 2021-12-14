Mary J. Blige, H.E.R., Rick Ross, And More Set To Headline Jazz In The Gardens

Jazz in the Gardens is back to celebrate its 15th anniversary, following an abrupt cancellation in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Headlining the popular two-day jazz and R&B music festival’s commemorative events next Spring will be Mary J. Blige, Rick Ross, H.E.R., The Isley Brothers, SWV, The Roots feat. T-Pain and more. Radio host and comedian Rickey Smiley is set to return as host.

The mayor of Miami Gardens, Rodney Harris, said in a statement, “We are happy to announce the return of Jazz in the Gardens in the City of Miami Gardens. In an abundance of caution, the festival did not happen for the past two years due to COVID-19. It’s coming back in 2022, and we will do so in a safe way following all the CDC protocols. We are also excited about bringing talented, award-winning artists to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the festival that showcases music and the culture and diversity of Miami Gardens. We look forward to celebrating with our residents and people from all over the world.”

Shawn Gee, President of Live Nation Urban, regards Jazz in the Gardens as “one of the most important live events in the culture of Jazz & R&B music, globally.” He shared, “Our goal is not only to produce a stellar event, but to let the world know about the hidden gem that City of Miami Gardens has with this event.”

Attendees will be required to show a valid COVID-19 vaccination card or a negative COVID-19 test. Social distancing protocols will be observed and face masks will be strongly encouraged, but not required.

Jazz in the Gardens 2022 will take place from March 12–13.

To see some of what you can expect, check out the highlight reel from Jazz in the Gardens 2018 below.