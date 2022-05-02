Mary J. Blige To Receive Legend Award At 2022 Clio Music Awards

The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul continues her musical reign this year as it’s been announced she will receive an honorary Clio Music Award at the 2022 ceremony set to take place in Nashville on Tuesday, May 10 from 9–10:30 p.m. ET.

Grammy-nominated artist Yola will host the event, which honors “individuals at the forefront of the music industry whose creative work has a sizable impact that shapes our culture,” expressed Clio Music executive director Michael Kauffman in a statement. Music executive and social activist Jason Flom will also receive a statue alongside Blige “for their courage to break the mold and show aspiring artists and execs that there are no limits to what they can achieve.”

This marks yet another milestone for the legendary singer who kicked off the year with an “Amazing” performance during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show and the release of her 14th studio album Good Morning Gorgeous, which debuted at No. 9 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts becoming the New York City native’s 19th Top 10 Top R&B/Hip-Hop Album.

The 51-year-old recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of her feel-good album Share My World. This Mother’s Day weekend (May 6–8) she headlines the sold-out inaugural Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit in Atlanta, just the first in a slew of planned performances this summer. Then on Sunday, May 15 Blige will receive the Icon Award at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards taking place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas where it was just announced Maxwell and Silk Sonic will take the stage.

As her flowers continue to pour in, the “Just Fine” songstress still manages to make time for fun and friends as she readies for the 30th anniversary of her classic debut album What’s The 411? in July.