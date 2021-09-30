Mary J. Blige Reveals New Album Slated To Drop In November: Watch

It’s been four years since Mary J. Blige’s last album, Strength Of A Woman. It peaked at No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 3 on the Billboard 200, becoming her “highest-charting effort” since 2010’s Stronger With Each Tear.

Just months after her emotional documentary honoring—what could arguably be her magnum opus—My Life, the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul is returning to the throne.

In a recent Instagram Live chat with DJ and rapper D-Nice, who will be joining her on stage on Nov. 18th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and on Nov. 20th in Baltimore, the New York native revealed that her new single will be dropping in October with a new album to follow in November.

Teasing the new music, Mary expressed, “It’s about to go crazy over here. We got that good—I don’t wanna say it, but f**k it. We got the drugs. We got what [the people] need. And when I say drugs, I mean that music drug.”

Initially slated to release last winter, the singer teased to the Los Angeles Times in August 2020 that the new album is “about life, love, struggle, but mostly triumph because I’m learning how to rejoice in the valleys and the droughts.”

Watch the “Not Gon’ Cry” singer spill the tea below, starting at the 19:17 mark.