Mary J. Blige Reveals New Album Will “Blow Everybody’s Mind,” Talks Upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Fans are anxiously on the edge of their seats waiting for Mary J. Blige’s new album. Although it’s been delayed until January, she released “Hourglass,” a single from her gut-wrenching documentary, Mary J. Blige’s My Life, back in June.

However, what’s to come from her 14th studio album is something that apparently nobody is ready for. During a recent appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, the New York legend spoke on her journey and the long-awaited album.

“Man, I’m sure. I’m not cocky. I’m not arrogant, but I earned the right to say some things. I earned the right to say ‘I feel amazing.’ When I wake up with no hair and makeup, I’m accepting that chick that goes to the bathroom and I like her. I hang out with myself a lot. I’m my own best friend,” she began. “Wait ’til you hear it, it’s gonna blow everybody’s mind and it’s because it’s something I had to do, and something I had to say when I was in my darkest, darkest moments in that life. To build myself up to this person that I can see and accept my nose, accept my eyes, accept my cheeks, accept all the things that I used to hate. I can accept it all.”

Blige also sat down with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live and discussed her upcoming Super Bowl LVI halftime performance. Although this isn’t her first time touching the coveted stage, Mary shared that she’s “cool” about being a headliner this time around.

“I mean, it’s the world that’s gonna be watching, but I think I’ll be alright. The first time I did it, I was in the background with like Aerosmith, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, and I was just in background. But now I’m in the forefront, like I’m gonna be in the front with all my peers which is Dre and Snoop and Eminem and Kendrick [Lamar] and I’m the Queen of hip-hop soul.”

Watch the full snippet below. Super Bowl LVI takes place on Sunday, Feb. 13.