Mary J. Blige Delays Album Until January, But Still Has Something To Hold Over Fans

Following the heart-wrenching documentary surrounding the 25th anniversary of her magnum opus, My Life, earlier this year, Mary J. Blige is making her way back to music on her time.

Her new album—title yet unknown—has been delayed on multiple occasions. It was initially set to arrive last winter and was later pushed for release this month. However, the “Just Fine” singer shared that the long-awaited LP is now slated for a January 2022 release.

Still, to hold fans over, she revealed in a recent interview with WGN Entertainment Critic Dean Richards that in spite of the album’s delay, three new singles will be arriving in November.

“Yes, I have new music coming this month,” she shared. “Three new singles coming and an album coming in January following. So, just keep an ear to the streets for November.” She will also be performing alongside D-Nice in two shows prior to Thanksgiving.

Blige spoke with Richards about her role on STARZ’s Power Book II: Ghost, ahead of the premiere for its second season on Nov. 21. She plays the fiesty, no-f**ks-given queenpin and mother of three, Monet Tejada.

Her 14th studio album, which has been described as having a more optimistic approach, will arrive ahead of her co-headlining the Pepsi Halftime Show at Super Bowl LVI alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar in February 2022.

Watch Blige’s chat with Richards below.