Mary J. Blige Opens Up About Self-Love And Single Life: “It’s Just Me And God”

Ahead of Mary J. Blige’s return to the small screen with her leading role on Power Book II: Ghost, she’s opened up about this distinct chapter in her life and how she is confidently accepting all her flowers.

“I can receive all the gifts. I can accept it all with humility and with confidence because I’ve been working so hard all my life—really, really hard. But I wasn’t able to see the good things until I really got my head together and my life together,” she explained to PEOPLE.

When speaking on how she’s able to pour into herself amid recent wins, like her sold-out tour, launching her own festival, her Emmy-winning Super Bowl Halftime Show, and six GRAMMY nominations, the New York native thanked her meditation practices.

“It’s not about the vanity of it, it’s about how we’re strengthened. No one can love me like me. Nobody can […] It’s just me and God. And the beauty of being able to say, ‘I appreciate my life.’ To look in the mirror, my eyes are half closed, and say something to myself that I never even believed,” explained the 52-year-old.

In regards to her love life, the “Not Gon’ Cry” singer is admittedly happy and focused on self. “Mary J. Blige is happy,” she stated in third-person. “Happy with herself and happy with her life. [Before] I didn’t care about myself. I didn’t love myself. You get what you’re giving yourself. So now that I’m giving to myself, I’m getting it all.”