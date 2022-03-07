Mary J. Blige Presents Strength Of A Woman Festival And Summit

In partnership with Pepsi and Live Nation Urban, Mary J. Blige has announced the arrival of her all-female-led experience, the Strength Of A Woman Festival and Summit.

Named after Mary’s 2017 LP and highest-charting album, the inaugural three-day festival will take place in Atlanta during Mother Day’s weekend. The event will focus on wellness and beauty as well as tech, financial literacy, and music. Its date and location were intentionally chosen based not only on Atlanta being a hub for young Black creatives but also Mary’s amplification and empowerment of women through her vulnerable and honest music.

“The idea for the festival came to us after early listening sessions of my latest album with my family and friends and women in the industry. Each time, the people in the room would share a story, oftentimes of heartbreak or pain, but they always ended with joy and love and how their girlfriends or mom or sister helped them find their voice and strength,” the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul expressed in a statement. “We felt like after two years of being inside and having to endure so much, that this was the type of experience that people, especially women, deserved. I’m so grateful to all of the performers, vendors, and participants for committing themselves to our inaugural event and I am so excited to do this in a city that has been rocking with me since the very beginning of my career. I am proud to create this with my sisters and I look forward to an undeniably beautiful and special experience.”

Mary J. Blige will headline the event with performances by Ella Mai, Chaka Khan, Xscape, City Girls, Queen Naija, MK XYZ, Baby Tate, Omeretta The Great, and more.

Courtesy of Live Nation Urban

Mary, along with her partners Nicole Jackson and Ashaunna Ayars, assembled an entire team of women for every aspect of the festival that echoes its purpose and vision.

“This festival and summit were created for our friends, mothers, sisters, and the countless women who walk unapologetically in their truth and strength,” shared Ayars in a statement. “Being able to bring an experience like this to fruition, especially with a dynamic team of Black women at the helm, is a dream come true. I’ve lived in Atlanta for several years and am thrilled that we’ll be able to give back to a city that has nurtured, supported, and amplified to the global stage so many Black artists and entrepreneurs. We are so grateful for Pepsi’s support in celebrating and honoring women, but also with their commitment via grants for the larger Atlanta creative & entrepreneurial community.”

Presale tickets go live on Tuesday (March 8) at 10 a.m. ET. General on-sale begins on Thursday (March 10) at 10 a.m. ET. See the full lineup (subject to change) below.

Friday, May 6th

COMEDY SHOW at Buckhead Theater

Ms. Pat, Wanda, Just Nesh, Erica Duchess

FRIDAY NIGHT CONCERT (Night 1) at Tabernacle Atlanta

Kiana Ledè, Emotional Oranges, Rubi Rose, Inayah, MK XYZ, Omerettá the Great

Saturday, May 7th

SUMMIT at The Gathering Spot ATL

SATURDAY NIGHT CONCERT (Night 2) at State Farm Arena

Mary J. Blige & Friends, Chaka Khan, City Girls, Special Guest Ella Mai, Special Guests Xscape, Queen Naija, Baby Tate, Omerettá the Great

Sunday, May 8th

Mother’s Day Brunch at City Winery

Kierra Sheard, Le’Andria Johnson