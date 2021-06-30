Mase Criticizes BET Awards, Says It’s “Not For The Betterment Of Black People”

The BET Awards 2021 was a memorable occasion for many viewers and attendees, but for Ma$e, he wasn’t feeling the vibes. The rapper and pastor took to social media to disparage the event, declaring that it’s “not for the betterment of black people.”

On Tuesday (June 29), the former Bad Boy artist shared his sentiment on an image of the awards show logo. In his Instagram post‘s caption, he doubled down on his accusation, writing “I said what I said.”

A number of people agreed with Ma$e’s assessment, leaving comments sharing their own gripes with the awards show and the network overall.

Ma$e’s thoughts are part of a 21-day run of the Harlem rep speaking his mind. The “Feel So Good” rapper also hinted that fans can expect something big from him in the near future. “Headsup @rsvpmase is going to be a problem,” he writes at the end of his post’s caption. Many commenters believe he’s suggesting that new music is on the way and shared their excitement at the possibility of getting a new Ma$e track, or better yet, an entire project.

While Ma$e has been off the grid on the musical tip as of late, his 2017 spat with former collaborator and fellow Harlem native Cam’ron produced the track, “The Oracle,” showing he still has enough skills and charisma left in the tank to move the crowd.