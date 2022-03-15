Ma$e Accuses Diddy Of Exploiting Biggie’s Death On New Diss Song

Rapper and former Bad Boy artist Ma$e has released a new song titled “Oracle 2: Standing On Bodies,” and it includes blatant shots aimed at his former CEO and collaborator Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Rapping atop a midtempo track powered by horns and 808s, Ma$e proceeds to disparage Diddy’s character, pointing to his alleged misdealings as a businessman and his perceived lack of support for artists formerly under the Bad Boy umbrella.

“I’m the ghost of Shyne / I speak for every artist never spoke their mind / Representing every artist that was left behind / From Craig Mack to G Dep, I still remember them kids trampled / For every producer you ever stole their sample,” he raps, referencing the infamous 1991 City College incident in which nine people were trampled at a celebrity basketball game promoted by Diddy.

Ma$e doesn’t stop there. He challenges Diddy to represent his hometown of Mt. Vernon instead of Harlem, the neighborhood Ma$e hails from. He also accuses Diddy of using the death of The Notorious B.I.G. as a marketing ploy and for not properly compensating the late rapper’s mother, Voletta Wallace.

“I’m just a Harlem n***a reppin’ down a Vegas strip with my own Suge / You from Mt. Vernon, n***a, go and rep your own hood,” he raps. “You ain’t no architect / You just a n***a who know how to market death / Go pay his mother what she really worth, n***a.” While Ma$e never directly mentions Diddy by name, those familiar with both legends’ history quickly attributed the rapper’s bars on “Oracle 2: Standing On Bodies” as slights towards the man he once topped the charts with during his own heyday.

This isn’t the first time Ma$e has called out Diddy. In 2020, following Diddy’s comments regarding empowerment for Black artists, he accused Diddy of not practicing the principles he demanded of the music industry in his dealings with artists. “I wanted to wait until I was financially great so I can ensured that I was addressing this from a pure place and not out of spite. To add insult, u keep screaming black excellence and love but I know love isn’t free,” Ma$e wrote in a social media post. “This is not black excellence at all.”

“Oracle 2: Standing On Bodies” is a sequel to his 2017 track, “The Oracle.” On that song, he dissed Cam’ron during a brief back-and-forth between the two Harlem reps.

Listen to “Oracle 2: Standing On Bodies” below.