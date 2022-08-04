Ma$e Announces Joint Venture With Death Row Records

Ma$e has announced plans to sign a record deal with Death Row Records, under which the Harlem native will be taking his talents to the West Coast. The former Bad Boy Records artist shared the news via Tik Tok while cruising through the streets of L.A. “I’m going to work out,” Ma$e said of his plans to physically prepare for his return. “I’m doing tour days. I’ma get my body right.”

Ma$e revealed that he was in town to meet with Snoop Dogg, who gained ownership of Death Row Records earlier this year. “And I’m out here to meet with Snoop, so I can do another joint venture with Death Row Records. So I’ll be officially the first one signed to Bad Boy and Death Row. And we gon’ get the Tupac thing rekindled. Let’s see where we go with that.”

Ma$e’s pending alliance with Death Row Records comes amid the rapper’s comments about Diddy, who he accuses of never giving him proper credit or compensation for his work with Bad Boy. However, with Snoop and Diddy’s plans to form a partnership between the two labels, it’s unclear how Ma$e’s strained relationship with Diddy would factor into the deal.

Watch Ma$e’s Tik Tok below.