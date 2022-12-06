Masego To Embark On North American Tour In 2023

Masego has announced that he is hitting the road in 2023 on his You Never Visit Me tour. Titled after his upcoming single due out on Dec. 12, the 28-city tour will hit most major cities across North America including Los Angeles, Atlanta, New York, Toronto, and Detroit.

“To everyone that says I never tour in AMERICA, this is not a drill, I am going on tour in the states. ‘GEMINI’ is the code you’re looking for,” the sensual saxophonist revealed on Instagram.

Pre-sale tickets for his exclusive fan club go on sale Tuesday (Dec. 6) at 10 a.m. while tickets for the general public will be available on Friday (Dec. 9) at 10:00 a.m..

Though the crooner has embarked on a multi-year tour since the release of his debut album, Lady Lady, he is currently touring Europe supporting Studying Abroad: Extended Stay, the deluxe edition of his Grammy-nominated EP.

His latest single, “Say You Want Me” is the lead single from his forthcoming untitled sophomore album. That record follows the arrival of his viral anthem, “Yamz” featuring Devin Morrison. With covers from Charlie Wilson, Tank, Fetty Wap, and Mario, fans loved the #YamzChallenge as it made rounds across social media just as the holiday season began.

See all of Masego’s 2023 You Never Visit Me domestic tour dates below.

3/13 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory

3/14 San Francisco, CA The Warfield

3/16 Seattle, WA Showbox Sodo

3/17 Vancouver, BC Vogue Theatre

3/18 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

3/20 Denver, CO Ogden Theatre

3/23 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue

3/24 Chicago, IL The Vic Theatre

3/25 Detroit, MI Royal Oak Music Theatre

3/28 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre

3/29 Toronto, ON History

3/31 Boston, MA House of Blues

4/1 New York, NY Terminal 5

4/4 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore

4/5 Baltimore, MD Rams Head Live

4/7 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore

4/9 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore

4/11 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works

4/12 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle

4/14 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live

4/15 Orlando, FL House of Blues

4/16 Miami, FL The Oasis-Wynwood

4/19 New Orleans, LA Republic NOLA

4/21 Dallas, TX House of Blues

4/22 Houston, TX Warehouse Live

4/23 Austin, TX Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

4/26 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

4/27 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern