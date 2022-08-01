Master P Announces 25th Anniversary No Limit Reunion Tour

With 2022 marking 25 years since No Limit Records dominated the game with a succession of Gold and Platinum albums, the label’s CEO Master P has announced his plans to celebrate the label’s landmark year by loading up the tank and hitting the road with his platoon of artists.

This summer, the rap mogul will take over Miami’s FLA Live Arena for the 25th Anniversary No Limit Tour Reunion Tour, which kicks off on September 14 with the finale show set for September 16. The tour will coheadline with Trick Daddy and include appearances from former No Limit stars Mystikal, Silkk the Shocker, Fiend, Mia X, and more.

Master P shared his excitement for the forthcoming tour and the opportunity to reunite with his former artists and collaborators. “We are bringing the fans all the hits from the No Limit catalog,” the legendary rap star said. “This is a blessing that we’re still friends and still able to get onstage together. Twenty-five years later, we couldn’t do it without them.”

Founded in 1994, No Limit Records began as an independent powerhouse, amassing hundreds of thousands of records sold via album releases from TRU, Mia X, and Master P himself. In the mid-’90s, P brokered a groundbreaking distribution deal with Priority Records and released his breakthrough album, Mr. Ice Cream Man, which set the stage for No Limit’s historic two-year run. The label released over two dozen albums, and many charted on the Billboard 200. No Limit ultimately became one of the pioneering record labels based out of the South that’s accounted for over 100 million sold records to date and is considered among the legacy brands within Hip-Hop.

Tickets for the No Limit Reunion Tour are available on Ticketmaster.