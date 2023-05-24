Mathew Knowles Hints At Potential Destiny’s Child Reunion Album

Just like The Hive has demanded for years, Mathew Knowles is also holding out hope for a Destiny’s Child reunion album.

On Tuesday (May 23), Knowles told Entertainment Tonight, “It’s a decision that the ladies would have to make and I would certainly, certainly support that decision as I still manage Destiny’s Child. I would love to see that, as well.”

The 71-year-old continued, “I think the fans will be just overjoyed, overwhelmed. And hopefully they do one last time in their career. Hopefully they give us one last album. Who knows? You never know. You never say it can’t happen. Because this is entertainment. A lot of things can happen.”

The core trio—Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams—haven’t performed together since Beychella in 2018 and their last studio album was 2004’s Destiny Fulfilled. The following year, they also released a compilation album titled #1s.

Fans anticipate that a Destiny’s Child reunion may happen during the North American leg of Bey’s Renaissance Tour, as she has added “Cater 2 U” to her setlist. The international tour is currently making its mark across Europe and is set to make an estimated $2.1 billion between merchandise and ticket sales, which would be the highest-grossing tour in history.

Knowles also likened the “CUFF IT” singer’s current era to DC’s grand finale.

He explained, “Beyoncé is one of the best entertainers in the world, if not the best today. And, you know, she always surprises me. She always takes it to a higher and higher and higher level. But giving back to her fans. I think everyone walks out very, very surprised, very fulfilled, that reminds me of the album Destiny Fulfilled. They walk out very fulfilled. She’s a true entertainer.”