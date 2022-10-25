Maxwell Issues “The Maxwell Challenge” After Dance Moves Go Viral

Maxwell sees all and this was proven on late Monday night (Oct. 24) when the Urban Hang Suite crooner issued a dance challenge to those trolling his moves after a video of him performing went viral.

In a clip shared by entrepreneur Kashmir Thompson, the Haitian-Puerto Rican singer is seen getting down to his 2016 groove, “Lake By The Ocean,” which earned him the nickname Maxwell Thee Stallion during his tour earlier this year. Thompson captioned the post, “Maxwell ain’t got a single song that calls for this.”

Maxwell ain’t got a single song that calls for this pic.twitter.com/Nc8gkFNFoP — super freaky grandma (@artfulkash) October 23, 2022

After days of discourse, with even the likes of Wiz Khalifa chiming in with, “Y’all better leave Maxwell the hell alone,” the 49-year-old responded to the commentary. “Y’all wanna laugh but your knees ain’t built like that. This the Maxwell Challenge,” he tweeted.

Y’all wanna laugh but your knees ain’t built like that. This the Maxwell Challenge. ?? — MAXWELL (@_MAXWELL_) October 25, 2022

One fan already responded to the Soul Train Legend Award recipient’s challenge with a request of her own. She tweeted, “My knees could NEVAH & I mean not EEVEH. We need Max to tell us what stretches he’s doing, what supplements he’s taking. I need the whole regiment.”

Thompson later joked that since she started the now-viral trolling session, she is going to attempt the challenge.

Meanwhile, Maxwell is in the midst of The Night Tour‘s final leg, and brought along acts including Leela James, Musiq Soulchild, Alex Isley, and Fantasia. He is additionally gearing up for the release of his highly-anticipated album, blacksummers’NIGHT.

He spoke with VIBE last November about the album, explaining, “My goal is to bring that love. To bring that universal love, to bring that Black love, that Brown love, that Latin love, that Caribbean love, that African love. Love. L-O-V-E-E-E-E.”

Watch the video for the LP’s lead single, “OFF” below.