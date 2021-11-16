Maxwell Announces New Album And 25-City Tour Dates

It’s Maxwell’s world and we’re just living in it. Ahead of the crooner being celebrated at the 2021 Soul Train Awards, he has announced a new single, album, and a forthcoming tour.

“OFF” is the lead single from his new album, blacksummers’NIGHT—slated for release in Spring 2022. blacksummers’NIGHT is the highly-anticipated finale to the trilogy he began in 2009 with the Grammy-winning, BLACKsummers’night and 2016’s blackSUMMERS’night.

His new album marks his first release with BMG and his imprint Musze, following his departure from Columbia Records after 25 years. “From announcing a new partnership with BMG for my label Musze to receiving the Legend Award at the upcoming 2021 Soul Train Awards, I couldn’t be more excited to share this new single with loved ones offering a glimpse into NIGHT…,” the 48-year-old expressed in a statement.

Additionally, Maxwell will be embarking on a nationwide tour beginning in March 2022 and wrapping in May, alongside Joe and Anthony Hamilton. Pre-sale begins on Monday, Nov. 22. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Nov. 29.

Here’s when Maxwell will be in a city near you:

3/2 – Dallas, TX – Texas Trust CU Theater

3/4 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

3/5 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

3/9 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

3/11 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

3/12 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum

3/16 – Columbus, GA – Columbus Civic Center

3/17 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

3/19 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

3/20 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex

3/23 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Center

3/25 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

3/26 – Birmingham, AL – Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex

3/27 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

3/30 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

4/1 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

4/2 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

4/6 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

4/7 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

4/9 – Chicago , IL – Wintrust Arena

4/10 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

4/15 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

4/16 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

5/7 – Tampa, FL – Amelie Arena

5/8 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

Maxwell will be presented with the Legend Award at the 2021 Soul Train Awards on Sunday, Nov. 28, at 8 p.m. EST, airing on BET and BET Her.

Below, check out the visualizer for his new single, “OFF.”