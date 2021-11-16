Skip to main content
Maxwell Announces New Album And 25-City Tour Dates

Listen to his new single, "OFF."

It’s Maxwell’s world and we’re just living in it. Ahead of the crooner being celebrated at the 2021 Soul Train Awards, he has announced a new single, album, and a forthcoming tour.

“OFF” is the lead single from his new album, blacksummers’NIGHT—slated for release in Spring 2022. blacksummers’NIGHT is the highly-anticipated finale to the trilogy he began in 2009 with the Grammy-winning, BLACKsummers’night and 2016’s blackSUMMERS’night. 

His new album marks his first release with BMG and his imprint Musze, following his departure from Columbia Records after 25 years. “From announcing a new partnership with BMG for my label Musze to receiving the Legend Award at the upcoming 2021 Soul Train Awards, I couldn’t be more excited to share this new single with loved ones offering a glimpse into NIGHT…,” the 48-year-old expressed in a statement.

Additionally, Maxwell will be embarking on a nationwide tour beginning in March 2022 and wrapping in May, alongside Joe and Anthony Hamilton. Pre-sale begins on Monday, Nov. 22. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Nov. 29.

Here’s when Maxwell will be in a city near you:

3/2 – Dallas, TX – Texas Trust CU Theater
3/4 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
3/5 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
3/9 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
3/11 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
3/12 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum
3/16 – Columbus, GA – Columbus Civic Center
3/17 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
3/19 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
3/20 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex
3/23 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Center
3/25 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum
3/26 – Birmingham, AL – Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex
3/27 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
3/30 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
4/1 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
4/2 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
4/6 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
4/7 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
4/9 – Chicago , IL – Wintrust Arena
4/10 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
4/15 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
4/16 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
5/7 – Tampa, FL – Amelie Arena
5/8 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

Maxwell will be presented with the Legend Award at the 2021 Soul Train Awards on Sunday, Nov. 28, at 8 p.m. EST, airing on BET and BET Her.

Below, check out the visualizer for his new single, “OFF.”

 

