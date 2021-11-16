Maxwell Announces New Album And 25-City Tour Dates

It’s Maxwell’s world and we’re just living in it. Ahead of the crooner being celebrated at the 2021 Soul Train Awards, he has announced a new single, album, and a forthcoming tour.
“OFF” is the lead single from his new album, blacksummers’NIGHT—slated for release in Spring 2022. blacksummers’NIGHT is the highly-anticipated finale to the trilogy he began in 2009 with the Grammy-winning, BLACKsummers’night and 2016’s blackSUMMERS’night.
His new album marks his first release with BMG and his imprint Musze, following his departure from Columbia Records after 25 years. “From announcing a new partnership with BMG for my label Musze to receiving the Legend Award at the upcoming 2021 Soul Train Awards, I couldn’t be more excited to share this new single with loved ones offering a glimpse into NIGHT…,” the 48-year-old expressed in a statement.
Additionally, Maxwell will be embarking on a nationwide tour beginning in March 2022 and wrapping in May, alongside Joe and Anthony Hamilton. Pre-sale begins on Monday, Nov. 22. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Nov. 29.
Here’s when Maxwell will be in a city near you:
3/2 – Dallas, TX – Texas Trust CU Theater
3/4 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
3/5 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
3/9 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
3/11 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
3/12 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum
3/16 – Columbus, GA – Columbus Civic Center
3/17 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
3/19 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
3/20 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex
3/23 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Center
3/25 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum
3/26 – Birmingham, AL – Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex
3/27 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
3/30 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
4/1 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
4/2 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
4/6 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
4/7 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
4/9 – Chicago , IL – Wintrust Arena
4/10 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
4/15 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
4/16 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
5/7 – Tampa, FL – Amelie Arena
5/8 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena
Maxwell will be presented with the Legend Award at the 2021 Soul Train Awards on Sunday, Nov. 28, at 8 p.m. EST, airing on BET and BET Her.
Below, check out the visualizer for his new single, “OFF.”