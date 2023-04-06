Maxwell Announces New Las Vegas Residency

Maxwell is headed back to Las Vegas for another limited residency run. The neosoul crooner is set to have a three-night engagement at the Wynn’s Encore Theater in Sin City this August.

Titled NIGHT, The Trilogy Show, the series of performances will run on Aug. 9, Aug. 11, and Aug. 12. General on-sale tickets will be available on Friday (April 7) at 10 a.m. local time.

Last year around this same time, the 49-year-old announced his first limited engagement at Encore, which commenced in July following the conclusion of the NIGHT Tour. The aforementioned tour featured Joe and Anthony Hamilton as special guests and earned the Urban Hang Suite singer the moniker, “Maxwell Thee Stallion.”

After his 2022 residency, he closed out the inaugural Blue Note Jazz Festival, prior to embarking on the second leg of the NIGHT Tour with special guests including Alex Isley, Jazmine Sullivan, Leela James, Fantasia, and Musiq Soulchild.

Maxwell is set to release blacksummers’NIGHT—the final album of blacksummers’night trilogy he started in 2009—soon under his imprint, Musze with BMG.

When teasing the new album, he told VIBE, “I hope that they make so much love. If they’re about trying to have babies, make them. I am so tired of hate. I see it every day. We experience it digitally every single moment of the day. It’s almost to the point where it’s like, ugh! Enough! So, my goal is to bring that love. To bring that universal love, to bring that Black love, that Brown love, that Latin love, that Caribbean love, that African love. Love. L-O-V-E-E-E-E. That’s what I want people to do. We have been through so much. People have lost a lot of people. We are polarized in so many different ways. I’m not here to get into the who’s right and who’s wrong part. People know where I stand and how I do what I do, but this new album is about celebrating love. So, get the chocolate out, get the wine, get the champagne, whatever you got to get, flowers, roses, petals. Write her name out and you know.”

Watch the video for the LP’s lead single, “OFF,” below.