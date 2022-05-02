Maxwell And Silk Sonic To Perform At Billboard Music Awards

This year’s Billboard Music Awards is putting R&B at the forefront where it belongs. It was recently announced that Silk Sonic and Maxwell will perform at the live ceremony.

Silk Sonic, in their BBMA debut, will perform one of the tracks from their sensational debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic. Recently, their cover of Con Funk Shun’s 1982 classic “Love Train” peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Adult R&B Airplay chart and they opened the 64th annual Grammy Awards, performing “777” for the first time—ahead of winning four Grammys including Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

An Evening With Silk Sonic @BBMAs ✨ Excited to announce our first #BBMAs performance! Sunday, May 15 at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @NBC . pic.twitter.com/bCwVpahFhj — Silk Sonic (@silksonic) April 30, 2022

With Maxwell closing out The Night Tour, ahead of the arrival of his new album, blacksummers’ NIGHT, his performance is set to be a special one as he pays tribute “honoring an icon.” Mary J. Blige will be receiving the Icon Award, so the crooner’s brief set could be dedicated to her.

Diddy will host and serves as executive producer of the affair. Other performers and presenters are to be announced soon. This year’s nominees include Ye, Drake, Doja Cat, The Weeknd, Lil Nas X, Summer Walker, and more.

OMG performing a special tribute honoring an icon at the @bbmas !lock it in. sunday, may 15 at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @nbc.

#bbmas pic.twitter.com/TjKAGlktLw — MAXWELL (@_MAXWELL_) April 29, 2022

The BBMAs will broadcast live on Sunday, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. It will also stream live on Peacock.