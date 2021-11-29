Maxwell Lights Up The Soul Train Stage As The 2021 Legend Award Recipient

Living legend, Maxwell, received the highest honor at the 2021 Soul Train Awards. Not only was the 48-year-old honored with the Legend Award, but he’s also celebrating the 25th anniversary of his debut album, Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite.

The soulful, eternal heartthrob performed sultry renditions of his timeless classics, including “Till The Cops Come Knockin’,” “Bad Habits,” and “Lifetime.” “Sumthin’ Sumthin'” immediately had the entire crowd on its feet and dancing in their chairs before slowing things down with his newest single, “Off.” The crowd then sang and swayed to “Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder),” closing out the melodic performance.

Presented by Jazmine Sullivan, Maxwell opened his acceptance speech by reflecting on his humble beginnings in New York. The Brooklyn native then went on to state, “to be able to stand here before all of you and to be part of the community of R&B and soul music is truly the award that I’ve always wished for, but this [is] literally is blowing my entire mind.”

“I’m overwhelmed with gratitude to be receiving this award tonight,” he continued. The neo-soul pioneer also showed love to his Haitian and Puerto Rican roots and what it means to be Black-Caribbean before bursting into tears.

Watch Maxwell’s full acceptance speech below.