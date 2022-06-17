Maxwell Returns For Second Leg Of ‘The Night Tour’

Maxwell is back to give fans a lil’ sumthin, sumthin’ as he unveils the dates for the second leg of The Night Tour. This go ’round, it appears the crooner is hitting the road solo starting in late July.

The “Pretty Wings” singer will have a three-day limited engagement in Las Vegas before heading over to California for the Blue Note Jazz Festival and then down south later this fall. He also teased that more dates will be announced, so fans should “stay tuned.”

Maxwell is preparing to release the final album in his blacksummersnight trilogy under his label, Musze with BMG. He launched the three-part musical experience back in 2009 with the Grammy-winning BLACKsummers’night and continued the series in 2016 with blackSUMMERS’night.

His new album marks his first release following his departure from Columbia Records after 25 years. “I couldn’t be more excited to share this new single with loved ones offering a glimpse into NIGHT…,” the 48-year-old expressed in a statement when he released the album’s lead single, “OFF.”

For those who missed out on the tour earlier this year, VIBE considered it to be “peak grown folks’ business” for standout moments including him being labeled Maxwell Thee Stallion. The Night Tour is simply one of those moments you’ll have to witness to truly understand.

Tickets are currently available for purchase and if needed, Maxwell’s presale code is NIGHT.