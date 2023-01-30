Meek Mill Disses San Francisco 49ers Fans Over 2Pac’s “Hit ‘Em Up” Beat

Meek Mill decided to taunt the San Francisco 49ers following their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday (Jan. 29). The rapper from “The City of Brotherly Love” hopped on 2Pac’s 1996 diss track “Hit ‘Em Up” instrumental to throw shots at the team and its fans.

“This is for all my 49ers fans right here,” Meek started off the clip of him rapping in a bathroom.

“First off, f**k your clique and the team you claim/Northside, Southside, this the Eagles’ game/ Y’all kinda keep it playa but we packed your bag/ Plus the other quarterback y’all couldn’t even pass it back,” he spit.

Meek Mill attended the game which resulted in three San Francisco players being injured on the field. Lil Baby, James Harden, Kevin Hart, Michael Rubin and more were also in attendance. As an anthem within itself, Meek’s “Dreams and Nightmares,” filled the stadium as the Eagles took home the win leading them to Super Bowl 57.

Excitedly, the Dreamchasers CEO offered to throw a celebratory party in Philly and perform “Dreams and Nightmares” for free.

“I will host a free party tonight and perform intro — somebody open a club,” he tweeted out on Sunday (Jan. 29).

I will host a free party tonight and perform intro lol somebody open a club up — MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 30, 2023

Another fellow Philly rapper, Lil Uzi Vert, got to escort the team out to his viral single “I Just Wanna Rock.” Million Dollar Worth of Game podcast hosts Gillie and Wallo also celebrated the big win on the field with players.

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to go up against the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 live from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Rihanna will also be performing at the anticipated halftime show.

Watch Meek Mill freestyle and diss 49ers fans above.