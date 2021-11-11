Meek Mill Plans To Have His Next Record Deal Paid In Bitcoin

Meek Mill has voiced his disgruntlement with the nature of his record deal, taking to social media in October to air his grievances. According to the rap star, he’ll be taking heed of Atlanta rapper Money Man’s groundbreaking decision to receive his album advance in Bitcoin through Cash App whenever he inks his next record deal.

“Ima get my next record deal paid in bit coin behind @moneyman,” Meek wrote in his Instagram Story, with a screenshot of Money Man’s own advance, 15 Bitcoin roughly equated to $1,002,912 or $68,000 per digital token.

EMPIRE, the distributor of Money Man’s music, announced on Tuesday (Nov. 9) that they are offering their artists the option of receiving their advances through Bitcoin with the “Blockchain” rapper becoming the first artist to hop on board.

An early adopter of cryptocurrency, Money Man used proceeds from his investments in Bitcoin to help buy himself out of his record deal with Cash Money, a move many believe is one that Meek is eying to mimic in the near future.

Currently signed to Atlantic Records through Maybach Music Group, and managed by Roc Nation, Meek has been cryptic about the source of his ire with his records, leaving fans in the dark as to what has spurred his recent outbursts about his issues with the label on social media. “I haven’t get [sic] paid from music and i don’t know how much money labels make off me,” the Dreamchasers artist wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “I need lawyers asap!!!”

He continued on his tirade, asking, “Ask the record label? how much have you spent on me as a artist? then you ask how much have you made off me as a artist? i’m about to make my record deal public by monday just to let the world see what these people on!!!”

While Meek failed to follow through on those threats, it appears he’s still set on getting his business affairs in order, particularly as it relates to his dealings with record labels moving forward.