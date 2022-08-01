Meek Mill Announces His Return To Music

Meek Mill is making his return to music known. On Wednesday (July 27), the Philadelphian took to his social media accounts to announce that fans can expect to hear new tracks beginning in mid-August with independently released mixtapes starting this fall.

“10 tapes independently starting September,” Meek Mill typed in his social media posts. New music dropping AUGUST 18 the day my dad died is when I start wylinnnnnnn again! I’m not dropping albums on Friday either!”

The Dreamchaser doubled down on his decision to return to music and briefly explained his game plan of dropping new work independently.

“F**kk it ima take the risk … a million behind every project! All sponsors connected to me or my brand tap in immediately I need y’all for this riskkkk ima take! #NOMAJORLABELVIBES,” the Expensive Pain rapper typed on Instagram.

Meek Mill’s decision to release music independently comes on the heel of the artist leaving Jay-Z’s Roc Nation after a decade of collaboration. On July 11, the rapper cited growth as the main factor for the business decision.

“And Roc Nation is my family. Don’t mix my post aimed at Atlantic mixed up with Roc or MMG,” the rapper pleaded. “They ain’t stop nothing I’m doing we made about a 100m together.”

“We came to that agreement together,” Meek said. “I have a label deal with Roc for my artist, and I got reform super tied with them and many other investments with Jigga.”