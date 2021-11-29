Meek Mill To Release ‘Dreamchasers 5’ Mixtape As NFT

It appears fans of Meek Mill’s Dreamchasers mixtape series won’t have to wait much longer for a new volume. The rap star announced that Dreamchasers‘ fifth edition will be available sometime in 2022, albeit in the form of an NFT. He also inferred that the next installment in the series will be its last.

The Philly native shared the news via a post on his Instagram account over the holiday weekend. “#DCPOUNDCAKE LAST DREAMCHASER MIXTAPE A NFT …. LOYALTY CLUB STARTS JANUARY.1st 2022,” Meek captioned the clip of him playing a snippet of unreleased music. He also revealed that fans “can invest merch albums and shows and get marketed,” as members of his LOYALTY CLUB.”

Meek’s plans to unveil Dreamchasers 5 as an NFT comes weeks after the rapper publicly expressed his interest to follow the lead of Atlanta rapper Money Man—who opted to receive the album advance for his last album in the form of Bitcoin through Cash App—whenever he inks his next record deal.

“Ima get my next record deal paid in bit coin behind @moneyman,” he wrote in an Instagram Story posted in October with a screenshot of Money Man’s 15 Bitcoin advance which roughly equated to $1,002,912 or $68,000 per digital token.

The previous installment in the Dreamchasers series, DC4, was released in 2014 and included features from Nicki Minaj, Lil Uzi Vert, Tory Lanez, 21 Savage, Young Thung, Quavo, Don Q, YFN Lucci, French Montana, Pusha T, Guordan Banks, Tracy T, Snowy White, and Lil Snupe. Meek Mill’s latest studio album, Expensive Pain, dropped on Oct. 1 and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 in its opening week, giving the rapper his fifth consecutive Top 5 debut.