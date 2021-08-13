Litty No More? Meek Mill To Tory Lanez: “I Don’t F**k Wit You Right Now”

Just a few years ago, Meek Mill and Tory Lanez were riding high off of their collaboration, “Litty,” one of the hottest street anthems of 2016. However, now, the two are apparently at odds and had a spat on social media.

On Thursday (Aug. 12), Mill became the first rapper to receive the Nelson Mandela Humanitarian Award. He took to Instagram to celebrate the honor with his followers.

“Blessings.. I got ‘the Nelson Mandela humanitarian award’ Thank you Rip to the great Nelson Mandela,” the Dreamchaser wrote, before adding a few lyrics symbolizing his own rise from poverty to progress. “‘I ain’t grow up playing ball I had a smith & western* because where I’m from it’s very hard to turn 27’ #survivors @pttowa”.

However, the aforementioned lyrics included a misspelling of “Smith & Wesson,” which Lanez corrected in Meek’s comments, drawing the Philly rapper’s ire.

“It’s called ‘meek flow,'” Meek responded, alluding to allegations that Lanez used his signature delivery during a recent freestyle. He didn’t stop there, continuing to question the intent behind Lanez’s comment. “Say congrats or something weirdo lol,” the 34-year-old wrote in further response to his former collaborator.

In turn, Lanez argued that Meek was taking his comment out of proportion and that he was only trying to assist, but not without referring to Meek in a distasteful manner. “It wasn’t that deep,” Tory argued. “Just ain’t want u to look dumb. Congrats tho bozo.”

Unmoved, Meek seemingly appeared to put an end to the spat while also revealing that he and Lanez’s rift runs a bit deeper and that they haven’t been on good terms as of late. “Stand tall Tory,” wrote Meek. “It’s kinda of deep you tryna help me wit my spelling and you know for a fact I don’t f**k wit you right now…”

He added, “if y’all Guys really rich why y’all acting like we cool on the net And you know we not do you…and stay out of street business when we talking about them blowers.”

Lanez, 29, has been embroiled in a number of spats recently, including his back-and-forth with Cassidy, who also accused the “Talk To Me” rapper of jacking his lyrics, a recurring theme for the Canadian spitter as of late.