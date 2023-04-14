Megan Thee Stallion Alleges Ex Label 1501 Depleted Accounts To Avoid Paying Her

Megan Thee Stallion and her former record label 1501 Certified Entertainment‘s feud continues to fume, as the Houston Hottie has alleged that the label exhausted their accounts to keep from paying monies owed to her.

According to TMZ on Thursday (April 13), the “Plan B” MC filed a motion in court that alleges the CEO of 1501, Carl Crawford, is keeping money away from her after being with the label since the beginning of her career. Meg claimed that 1501’s main bank account holds less than $10,000, although they’ve deposited millions of dollars.

Per outlet, Thee Stallion, née Megan Pete, says Crawford and business partners J. Prince and Gee Roberson are the only ones receiving payout. She’s now going after the label bosses with these claims to further secure the outcome of their ongoing lawsuit. Meg is asking the judge to get a third party involved in overseeing 1501 Certified Entertainment’s bank accounts.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Megan, who signed with the label in 2018, is involved in two lawsuits dating back to 2019. The initial lawsuit was against the Traumazine rapper for signing a management deal JAY-Z’s Roc Nation, allegedly without the label’s knowledge. In response, the 300 Ent. signee countersued 1501 for allegedly keeping her from releasing new music and renegotiating her contract.

Just last year, Meg headed to the courts again against the label as she asked a judge to characterize her 2021 tape Something For Thee Hotties as an album, which would fulfill her musical duties with the label. However, 1501 countersued her, calling the project a “bullsh*t ass mixtape.”

As none of the suits have been settled just yet, Crawford took the high road and gave Megan her flowers on Instagram ahead of her headlining AT&T Block Party performance in Houston last month.

Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the AT&T Block Party at the NCAA March Madness Music Festival at Discovery Green on March 31, 2023 in Houston, Texas. Derek White/Getty Images

“The Queen of the Hotties and one of the most iconic female artists of our time will be touching down,” he wrote. “We want the entire Community of Texas to help 1501 Certified Entertainment welcome Queen of the Hotties, Megan Thee Stallion, back to the City of Houston.”

He added: “IF YOU THINK YOU SAW MEG PERFORM BEFORE, THINK AGAIN! Wait till you see her tear down the stage on Friday as she’s gearing up for this New ALBUM, New WORLD TOUR, and New MOTION! We look forward to continuing to support our 1501 artist, Megan Thee Stallion, in all of her future endeavors.”

Crawford also expressed to TMZ earlier this year that he wishes he never had a fallout with Megan and hasn’t communicated with her in four years.

“Me and Megan, we haven’t talked since 2019,” he told the outlet. “We’ve been going through, I guess, what you guys see online and it’s unfortunate because I never wanted to have a situation where I was, you know, going back and forth with her on the internet. I never had any problems with Megan Thee Stallion.”

He added, “It’s just the social media stuff, it turned really, really sour. You take this social media part out of it, we don’t have a problem … I’m done with that. You not gon’ hear me mention Megan Thee Stallion’s name in the media unless I’m doing something like this. You not gon’ see me texting or making a post or doing any of that stuff that would cause social media to go crazy.”