Megan Thee Stallion’s Legal Battle Against 1501 Moving To Trial

Megan Thee Stallion attends the premiere of STARZ season 2 of "P-Valley" at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on June 02, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Megan Thee Stallion’s lawsuit against 1501 Certified Entertainment is officially going to trial after the Houston rapper scored an early legal win. Rolling Stone reported a judge sided with the 27-year-old musician in a pre-trial ruling.

According to the outlet, a Texas judge declined the record label’s request to claim the 2021 project Something for Thee Hotties did not count as an album in the rapper’s, legal name Megan Pete, contract terms. 1501, founded by Carl Crawford, made the request in September 2021 and argued the court should dismiss the pending trial under these circumstances.

“Pete should be allowed her day in court to present evidence and testimony to the jury demonstrating that she has done all that was required of her in the delivery and release of her albums,” read the response filing.

In the lawsuit, which will now go to trial, the “Savage” rapper seeks $1 million in damages against the entertainment company. Her full claim argues that including Traumazine, the album released in 2022, she has fulfilled all obligations to 1501 Certified in accordance with the recording agreement she signed in 2018.

The label argues that the inclusion of “freestyles available on YouTube” and other previously heard, but never officially released music dating back as far as 2019 disqualified the project from album status. According to the record label, Megan’s contractual agreement stipulates that an album has to “include at least twelve new master recordings of her studio performances of previously-unreleased musical compositions.”

Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

In November 2022, The “Not Nice” performer was granted a restraining order against 1501. The label, the distributor 300 Entertainment, and any party “in concert or participation with,” the companies were prohibited from “preventing or blocking the use and exploitation” of Megan’s music in American Music Awards promos.

According to RS, the label continues to deny any wrongdoing against the Grammy Award-winning rapper.