Megan Thee Stallion To Give Special LA Show Via Apple Music Live

Three-time Grammy award-winning rapper and philanthropist Megan Thee Stallion will be hitting the stage for all of her “Hotties” this December, via Apple Music Live. The exclusive performance will physically take place at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, but will also be available to stream through the digital streaming provider Apple Music.

“I can’t wait to hit the stage and perform for my Hotties in LA,” Megan said in a press release obtained by VIBE. “I’m truly thankful for the entire Apple Music team for their constant support over the years – they’ve uplifted and championed my music since the beginning of my career. It’s only right that we take it to the next level, put on a special performance for the Hotties and celebrate together.”

Megan’s last performance at the Dolby Theater was during the 94th Academy Awards where she surprised Encanto cast members with a rap to the ear-wormy song, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” Meg made history as the first female rapper to perform at the Oscars ever.

“I literally was just in Puerto Rico less than 24 hrs ago performing, my dress had just came in last night from India, and that was thee FIRST FEMALE RAP PERFORMANCE at the OSCARS ever ! Im definitely in grind mode” she excitedly wrote following the performance.

Apple Music 1 host Nadeska Alexis also spoke on her anticipation to sit with the Houston-bred superstar ahead of the live concert. “Megan shared so many honest and personal revelations with us around the release of her incredible album Traumazine and we’re thrilled to celebrate all of that truth, emotion, and power as she takes the stage for a very special Apple Music Live performance.”

Megan’s album Traumazine dropped in August, garnering more first-day streams on Apple Music than any other female rap album of 2022. Meg’s 2019 debut mixtape Fever catapulted her into the spotlight as the next emerging artist to watch. Since then, she has gone on to atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart with No. 1 hits with “Savage (Remix)” featuring Beyoncé, and “WAP” with Cardi B, garnering her a plethora off awards including three Grammy awards.

Aside from music, Thee Stallion (born Megan Pete) is also a Texas Southern University graduate, as of December 2021. Earning her degree in Healthcare Administration has shown that she can do it all. Her advocacy efforts have been displayed through her Pete and Thomas Foundation. The non-profit organization, named after both of her deceased parents, focuses on uplifting and assisting women, children, and senior citizens in underserved communities of Texas and across the world.

Megan The Stallion, 27, has proven to be unshakable.

World-wide fans can get more of Megan Thee Stallion on Wednesday (Dec. 21) at 7:00 PM PST by streaming Apple Music Live, while LA “hotties” can register for a chance to see the special performance in person here.