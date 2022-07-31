Megan Thee Stallion And Big Sean Sued For Over “Go Crazy” Collaboration

Megan Thee Stallion and Big Sean are being sued for their collaboration “Go Crazy,” nearly two years after the single was released.

According to Radar Online, Megan, Sean, Universal Music, and 1501 Certified Entertainment are subjects of a suit filed by artists Duawn Payne and Harrell James for copyright infringement. The plaintiff is seeking unspecified damages.

Payne and James, also known as H Matic and Go Hard Major, claim Meg Thee Stallion and Big Sean ripped off their original song, “Krazy,” which the Detroit duo released on the ReverbNation platform in 2012. They allege that Sean, a native of the Midwestern city, must’ve heard the track being played around the city in various clubs and copied the track for “Go Crazy.”

“The sale of thousands of physical copies of CDs featuring the Copyrighted Work on the streets of West Detroit and the parking lots of hip hop clubs in West Detroit frequented by [Big Sean] provide further access of the Copyrighted Work to Defendants,” reads H Matic and Go Hard Major’s lawsuit.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Payne and James also claim Megan Thee Stallion ripped off their track and created an identical chorus that mimics the timing of the track’s lyrical delivery.

“The Copyrighted Work is an original work of authorship and is particularly unique as a result of its catchy chorus—or hook—the centerpiece of the Copyrighted Work,” the lawsuit alleges.

According to the duo, “Go Crazy,” which also features 2 Chainz and appears on Megan Thee Stallion’s Good News, has sold 100,500 copies during its first week and eventually was certified Platinum. Stallion’s song is not listed as a certified Platinum song by the RIAA.

Payne and James ordered a cease and desist to Megan Thee Stallion and Big Sean in March 2022. However, according to the two artists, Meg and Big Sean have allegedly ignored them with “willful and reckless disregard” for their lawsuit.

Did the artists infringe on the duo’s copyright? Hear both songs below and decide for yourself.