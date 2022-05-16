Megan Thee Stallion Performs “Plan B” And “Sweetest Pie” At 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Megan Thee Stallion performs at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15th, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Rap star Megan Thee Stallion sent the crowd at the MGM Grand Garden Arena into a frenzy during her 2022 Billboard Music Awards performance on Sunday evening (May 15). Ripping through her recent hits “Plan B” and “Sweetest Pie,” the Houston-bred hottie delivered one of the more engaging sets of the night, commanding the stage with a presence reflective of her demeanor on wax.

Beginning her performance with her most recent release, “Plan B,” Meg took the stage dressed in a black one-piece outfit and matching boots, standing stoically while delivering her man-eating bars with a cocksure sneer. Strutting and prancing across the stage amid shooting flames, Meg’s performance made numerous celebrities bop and sing along, including Mary J. Blige and Doja Cat, both of whom were captured enjoying the performance from their respective seats in the audience.

Mixing in the occasional twerk to get a rise out of the crowd, she ramped things up while transitioning into her Dua Lipa collaboration. Flanked by male and female dancers, Meg continues her crowd interaction before ending her performance, which was a signature moment in a night that saw the rapper adding to her list of accolades.

In 2020, Megan Thee Stallion nabbed her first Billboard Music Award for Top Rap Female Artist. Prior to her performance on Sunday, she earned another BBMA award after being named Top Rap Female Artist for the second consecutive year. While accepting her award, Megan thanked God and her late mother and grandmother, before voicing her admiration and respect for her fellow nominees Cardi B and Latto. “Everybody in this category is a winner,” the raptress expressed in appreciation.