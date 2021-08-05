Megan Thee Stallion Releases Informative ‘Bitcoin For Hotties’ Video With Cash App

Megan The Stallion continues her quest to ensure her fanbase is financially educated. The Grammy Award-winning rapper released an informative video to teach the basics of Bitcoin, a popular digital currency. Created in partnership with Cash App, the “Body” rapper teaches viewers about the history of Bitcoin and how to purchase it.

As a shirtless man pours her tea, she describes the details of the virtual currency, which was created in 2009.

“Bitcoin is a new kind of money,” Megan Thee Stallion proclaims in the two-minute video. “While the cash in your wallet is issued and regulated by governments, Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency. Like a wild stallion, it can’t be controlled by anyone.”

This is the second video by the Houston rapper dropping financial knowledge on her fans. In June, she began the series with Investing for Hotties, teaching about investing in the stock market. In the initial video, she gave tips on purchasing stocks in an attempt to simplify the process for fans and viewers alike. Both tutorials are an extension of Thee Stallion’s relationship with Cash App. In July, the 26-year-old rapper and Cash App gave away $1 million in stock around the release of her single “Thot S**t.”

“Me and my thriving empire, Hot Girl Enterprises, have teamed up with Cash App to teach you everything I learned on the way up about money and how you can build your own empire,” she said in “Investing For Hotties.”

Then in December 2020, she partnered with the company to give away $1 million in Bitcoin. Hotties who use Cash App were gifted payments ranging from 43,000 sats and 50,000 sats per person.

Watch the Bitcoin informative led by Megan Thee Stallion below: