Megan Thee Stallion Cleared To Release “Butter” Remix With BTS Following Label Dispute

The Megan Thee Stallion and BTS collaboration, highly anticipated by K-pop stans, has an official release date, thanks to the Houston rapper taking her record label to court. The 26-year-old artist claimed her record label 1501 Certified Entertainment attempted to block the release of “Butter (Remix)” in a court filing on Aug. 24. The judge cleared her to drop the song this Friday (Aug. 27.)

In court documents obtained by Billboard, the Grammy Award-winning rapper, legal name Megan Pete, said if the song was not released on the aforementioned date it would result in “irreparable damage” to her music career, having a “devastating impact to her relationships with her fans and with other recording artists in the music industry.”

The filing included the request for an emergency temporary restraining order (TRO) to allow the remix’s release, claiming label CEO Carl Crawford and his partner, Rap-A-Lot founder J. Prince have attempted to hinder the progression of Megan Thee Stallion’s career.

A judge ruled, Crawford, 1501 Certified Entertainment, Prince and 300 Entertainment “have recently engaged and will continue to engage in conduct preventing the release of her new music, which would irreparably damage her goodwill, reputation, and overall music career and infringes on her rights to self-expression through her music.”

The “Body” rapper celebrated the win by sharing the release date on Instagram. She is due back in court on Sept. 10. for a new hearing regarding the restraining order.

Carl Crawford attends a Party at Atlantis Restaurant & Lounge on January 16, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Prince Williams/Wireimage

In March 2020, the Houston Hottie took the label to court with similar claims. In her original TRO against 1501, she claimed to have an unfair 360-deal contract and revealed the label had only paid her $15,000 after she tallied more than 1 billion streams and sold over 300,000 individual track downloads—which reportedly had a combined estimated worth of $7 million.

At the time, Crawford responded, saying Thee Stallion owed the label money and her deal was fair for a budding artist. He claimed the rapper’s professional partnership with Roc Nation influenced her allegations.

“Their real plan was to get you out of my contract so they can sign you to Roc Nation. That’s all they want to do. … She signed with Roc Nation in August and decided she didn’t wanna pay me no more,” he said. “They’re using that as a strong-arm tactic so that I can renegotiate the contract. They’re holding the money, and they haven’t paid me since August. She done over 15 shows. Y’all do the math. She gets $100,000 a show. She owe me, and I haven’t recouped almost $2 million that we spent on her, building her up so that Roc Nation would wanna come [around]. Where was Roc Nation at when we was grinding and riding around on them backstreets? Roc Nation was nowhere to be found.”

Still, a judge sided with Megan Thee Stallion, both then and now. The “Butter (Remix)” is set to drop Friday and could potentially become a hip-hop/K-pop crossover hit.

BTS attends a press conference for BTS’s new digital single ‘Butter’ at Olympic Hall on May 21, 2021 in Seoul, South Korea The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images

The original BTS single, “Butter,” debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100 following its release on May 21 with 32.2 million U.S. streams and 242,800 sold downloads in the week ending May 27 as their fourth No. 1. Earning four top records in a nine-month time frame, BTS joins The Beetles, Jackson 5, and The Supremes in the list of groups to achieve this amount of number one songs in a short time. It also marked BTS’s seventh No. 1 on the digital sales chart, extending their record for the most among groups.

The Hot 100 chart dated Aug. 28 ranks the song at No. 8. Releasing a Megan Thee Stallion fueled remix could boost “Butter” back to the number one spot.

Watch BTS perform the original “Butter” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon below: