Megan Thee Stallion Cleaned Up Her “Savage Remix” Verse At Beyoncé’s Request

Megan Thee Stallion has revealed new details on how her “Savage Remix” came together with Beyoncé. During a video series with ELLE, the “Hot Girl” rapper detailed the verse fans have come to know and love is not the original, sharing Queen Bey suggested the lyrics be less explicit.

“Beyoncé probably so tired of me saying her name,” the 28-year-old remarked. “So, we were in quarantine at this time. Beyoncé did the remix, I didn’t believe she was actually gonna do it, but she did it and my mind was blown.”

“I called my granny, me and my manager was in my living room going crazy. Beyoncé was like, ‘Could you please make your verse like a little bit cleaner?’ I went in my living room and I recorded it right then. Beyoncé didn’t have to tell me twice, I sent that verse right back!”

She continued, “But it was amazing. Everybody knows that I am obsessed with Beyoncé, so when I got the collab, like, being from Houston with her, I was just appreciative.”

“Savage Remix” was originally released in May 2020 and marked the Texas musicians’ first collaboration. Proceeds from the track were directed toward their hometown by way of Bread of Life, Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to feeding the homeless men and women in the sanctuary of St. John’s United Methodist Church amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion accept the Best Rap Performance award for ‘Savage’ onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The remix became the “Cocky AF” rapper’s first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, while it marked the “***Flawless” singer’s seventh. Additionally, the record gave the self-proclaimed Hot Girl Coach her first No. 1 on the Hot R&B/Hip Hop songs chart. The duo also became the first female artists to win the Best Rap Performance category for “Savage Remix” at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

“I just want to quickly give my love to Megan,” expressed the Lemonade singer when accepting the trophy. “I have so much respect for you and I’m honored that you asked me to be a part of the song. I want to say, Houston, we love you! Thank you, Grammys!”

Listen to the history-making song below.