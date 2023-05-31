Megan Thee Stallion Is Taking Time Off From Music, Says She’s “Focused On Healing”

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. (Photo by

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer” may look a little different this year. The 28-year-old shared plans to slow down her return to music. During an interview with InStyle published on Tuesday (May 30) the Houston rapper opened up about her current agenda while discussing her partnership with the cosmetics brand Revlon.

“Fans can expect new music when I’m in a better place,” revealed the chart-topper. “Right now, I’m focused on healing.”

She continued, “The music and entertainment industry can be a grind, so it’s important to take time off and avoid burning out. Life is all about balance.”

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

The interview takes the Grammy Award-winning musician down a different path than previously paved. Earlier this year, in a red-carpet public appearance after testifying against Tory Lanez, the “Pressurelicious” performer claimed she was working on a new album. The Canadian artist was found guilty of assault with a semiautomatic handgun, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

The Texas Southern University graduate’s most recent album was Traumazine in August 2022. With features from Key Glock, Rico Nasty, Pooh Shiesty, Latto, Jhene Aiko, and more, the album debuted at No. 4 on Billboard‘s 200 chart.

Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the AT&T Block Party at the NCAA March Madness Music Festival at Discovery Green on March 31, 2023 in Houston, Texas. y Derek White/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery Sports

“This album was really personal to me,” explained the “Not Nice” rapper as the first Black woman to cover Forbes Magazine‘s “30 Under 30” issue in November 2022.

“This is, like, the first time I ever, you know, talked about things that I’m feeling or talked about things that I’m going through. So it kind of made me nervous to write a lot of these songs. It makes me nervous to perform some of these songs. And I was kinda just like, ‘OK, I’mma write this stuff and I’mma just put it out. Hmm, Hotties, what you got to say about this?’”

