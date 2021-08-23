Megan Thee Stallion Is “Feelin’ Like Charizard” In New Freestyle

Megan Thee Stallion is speeding things up in her latest freestyle, “Tuned In.” During the 2-minute session, shared on her social media and YouTube accounts, the Houston native kicks it off with an announcement and takes aim at the haters.

“This goes out to all y’all tuned in. The hotties, the secret hotties, all you motherfu**ers,” she declared. From there, the 26-year-old rapper boasts of high self-esteem and an equally high bank account as she dances and raps around the studio in neon green glasses and a matching set.

Thee Stallion, whose freestyles turn fan favorites, makes reference to everything in her rapid verses from Pokemon and Voodoo dolls to her blinding jewels and thick country accent.

“I wanna show my wild side, make ’em doo-doo-doo / I got these ni**as blushin’, lookin’ like they Pikachu. I’m the hot girl, feelin’ like Charizard / And he know he finna win if he get my card,” she raps before closing out with her signature drop “real motherfu**in’ hot girl sh*t.”

“Being in Houston, in Texas in general, I feel like getting in a circle and freestyling is just what we do,” said Megan in the Sept./Oct. 2021 cover story interview with ESSENCE. “It doesn’t matter where you at, who you with, somebody is going to do a rap battle. I would see boys together and they would be rapping, so in my head, this is what you do. I wanted to make sure I was always sharp and I could do it.”

egan Thee Stallion, winner of the Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song awards for ‘Savage’ and the Best New Artist award, poses in the media room during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The “Captain Hook” rapper has had a monumental 2021. She was featured as the first rapper to cover the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. Thee Stallion took home three awards during the 2021 Grammy Award show including the highly-coveted Best New Artist title. She also earned four 2021 BET Awards and currently holds six nominations for the 2021 VMAs.

The “Cognac Queen” has also created partnerships with brands such as Cash App and Revlon. With the finance app, she teaches fans about investing and cryptocurrency. As for the cosmetics brand, Megan Thee Stallion recently released a limited-edition collection on StockX, which sold out. She warns all hotties that new music is on the way.

“I feel like [my new album] will be aggressive,” she said to ESSENCE. “I feel like this project is definitely something very well thought out. This project is me talking my sh–, getting back comfortable with myself, getting back to the Megan that was on the come-up.”

Watch the official video for the full “Tuned In” Freestyle below: