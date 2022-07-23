Megan Thee Stallion Joins Forces With Future For “Pressurelicious”

Megan Thee Stallion has dropped her first new release since the Hot Girl Summer solstice. The Houston rapper enlisted Future for “Pressurelicious,” which dropped on Thursday night (July 21) after she confirmed its leak on social media.

On the HitKidd-produced single, Megan Thee Stallion and Future take turns trading rhymes about their best assets and biggest flexes. The two artists are comfortable in their signature rap style, not pushing any boundaries but delivering verses their die-hard fans will recognize and gravitate to.

While fans await an official music video, Megan Thee Stallion has issued a visualizer to accompany the club-ready track. In the red-light visual, the H-Town hottie flaunts her physique in a bathing suit, and pours liquid from a gasoline can labeled “hate” over her flaming body.

The visualizer was produced by The Coral Production with photography from Foxxatron and videography by Eva Gumileva. Megan Thee Stallion was styled by Law Roach.

“Pressurelicious” marks Thee Stallion’s third offering released this year. In March, she issued “Sweetest Pie” in collaboration with Dua Lipa and followed the pop track up in April with the hard-hitting “Plan B.”

Megan Thee Stallion has not shared a release date for a second album however she did give details on her creative mindset as she recorded new music in a June cover story for Rolling Stone.

“I want to take you through so many different emotions,” she explained of the pending LP. “At first you was twerking, now you might be crying.”

Listen to “Pressurelicious” by Megan Thee Stallion featuring Future above.