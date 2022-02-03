Megan Thee Stallion Wants To Do An EP With Jazmine Sullivan

Megan Thee Stallion is on her mogul grind, as she’s working towards opening her assisted-living facilities and creating projects as part of her first-look deal with Netflix. Yet, the Houston hottie still has a few tricks up her sleeve on the music front.

When asked in a recent interview with Billboard who she’d like to do a Best of Both Worlds-type of project with, only one R&B songbird was mentioned: Jazmine Sullivan. Meg shared, “A whole project [laughs]? Ok, me and Jazmine Sullivan would definitely have some stuff to talk about. We’ll have the girls crying, we’ll have the girls screaming, we’ll have the girls dancing, we’ll have the girls sipping wine, [and] sitting in the backyard sipping cognac, but no [laughs]. The men better go run and hide if me and Jazmine Sullivan do an EP, so that’s actually a really good idea. We need to get that in the works.”

Back in June, the Heaux Tales singer mentioned that she wanted to collaborate with the Good News rapper as well. “MEG LETS DO A SONGGGG,” Sullivan commented under one of Meg’s Instagram posts. “I can’t dance, my knees are bad but I can sing sometimes! Lessgoo where my old knee heauxs at?? [praise hands emoji]”

Whether we get one single or an entire EP, we’re down for this collaboration. Sullivan is currently preparing for her upcoming release, Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe. The extended project is slated for release on Friday, Feb. 11 and the tracklist was revealed on Thursday (Feb. 3).