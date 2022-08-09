Megan Thee Stallion “Regulates” Record Label In New Freestyle

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 26th Annual Webby Awards on May 16, 2022 in New York City.

Megan Thee Stallion returned to the L.A. Leakers’ Liftoff show on Monday (Aug. 8) for a vicious freestyle over Warren G and Nate Dogg’s classic 1994 hit, “Regulate.” The Grammy-winning rapper attacked the instrumental, dropping bars addressing naysayers.

Megan flowed effortlessly atop the G-Funk track, employing a rapid-fire delivery as she settled in to her zone. She also addressed issues with her 1501 Entertainment record label: “I be making money on the muthaf**king daily/ Got my label mad, but them n*ggas got to pay me.” The Houston Hottie invited smoke from all comers in an engaging performance that continues her tradition of explosive freestyles.

Megan Thee Stallion’s L.A. Leakers appearance comes amid comments by actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who revealed he’d choose to be the “pet” of the rap star if given the opportunity. The Rock’s remarks—which were made during an interview alongside Kevin Hart promoting DC League of Super-Pets—sparked chatter on social media. Ultimately, The Rock even garnered a response from Pardison Fontaine, Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend, who threw an insult at the former wrestler’s wife.

Watch Megan Thee Stallion’s freestyle and The Rock’s comments below: