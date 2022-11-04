Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Drake Lyrics: “Stop Using My Shooting For Clout”

Drake attends the LA Premiere Of HBO's "Euphoria" at The Cinerama Dome on June 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California; Megan Thee Stallion attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

Megan Thee Stallion has apparently responded to Drake over lyrics in his new Daft Punk-sampled single “Circo Loco,” from his and 21 Savage’s joint album Her Loss.

The lyric in question is, “This bi**h lie ‘bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/ She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.”

“I know I’m very popular but y’all gotta stop attaching weak a** conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol Ni**as nor ho*s EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts.” Megan tweeted out following the release of the Drake record. “I AM CLOUT BI**H keep sucking my pu**y.”

She followed up with: “Stop using my shooting for clout bi**h ass Ni**as! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You ni**as especially RAP NI**AS ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her.”

The Traumazine rapper anticipated “the mf facts” coming out about the alleged shooting, and asked for people to, “remember all y’all ho* a** favorite rappers that stood behind a Ni**a that SHOT A FEMALE.”

She added, “People attack me y’all go up for it, i defend myself now I’m doing too much … every time it never ends and this did NOT happen until I came out and said I got shot … y’all don’t fwm okay cool f**k it bye.”

Many speculated that the 6 God’s lyrics were referring to a woman getting butt injections — creating the nicknamed body type — “stallion.” Many more stated the obvious, that he could be referring to Megan Thee Stallion’s alleged 2020 shooting by rapper/singer Tory Lanez. Lanez and Drake — both from Toronto — are friends.

Drake and 21 Savage released their joint project Her Loss, on Friday (Nov. 4).

“Me and my brother on newsstands tomorrow,” he captioned their mock Vogue magazine cover. “Thanks @voguemagazine and Anna Wintour for the love and support on this historic moment Her Loss Nov 4th.”

Check out one of the first singles, “Circo Loco,” from Her Loss below.