Megan Thee Stallion Breaks Silence On Tory Lanez Trial And Guilty Verdict

Megan Thee Stallion—né Megan Pete—is speaking out on her shooting trial and subsequent verdict involving Tory Lanez, once and for all. After navigating a series of false narratives over the past three years since being shot by the Canadian rapper in July 2020, she rightfully took some time to reflect and heal offline.

“I don’t want to call myself a victim,” said Pete, 28, in her latest ELLE cover story. “As I reflect on the past three years, I view myself as a survivor, because I have truly survived the unimaginable. Not only did I survive being shot by someone I trusted and considered a close friend, but I overcame the public humiliation of having my name and reputation dragged through the mud by that individual for the entire world to see.”

The “Plan B” rapper spoke on the adversity she faced including having her trauma turned into a joke/meme and sneak disses at the hands of her former best friend and even music industry peers.

Pete revealed that, if given the choice, she would’ve preferred to have handled the incident privately, because she actually was “completely drained” once her attacker’s identity was made public. She admittedly fell into a depression. “There would be times that I’d literally be backstage or in my hotel, crying my eyes out, and then I’d have to pull Megan Pete together and be Megan Thee Stallion,” explained the GRAMMY winner.

She never thought that she wouldn’t be believed and now understands why many women don’t come forward about assaults. “I knew the truth and the indisputable facts would prevail,” stated the Houston native, but “when the guilty verdict came on Dec. 23, 2022, it was more than just vindication for me, it was a victory for every woman who has ever been shamed, dismissed, and blamed for a violent crime committed against them.”

During her hiatus, Pete credited prayer for the “therapeutic role” it played in her healing process and only chose to speak out now “as the final time” to relive “the most traumatic experience of [her] life” for the sake of her mental health.

“I’m choosing to change the narrative because I’m more than just my trauma,” she added. Thee Stallion has already mentioned that she’s working on new music.

Lanez—né Daystar Peterson—was found guilty of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, possession of a concealed, unregistered firearm, and negligent discharge of a firearm by a Los Angeles jury in December 2022. In late March 2023, he filed a motion requesting a new trial, to which prosecutors argued that a new trial “lacks substance.”

On Monday (April 17), ABC News reported that “the judge set a hearing for May 8, with the expectation that the sentencing will happen within 30 days of that hearing if the motion for a new trial is denied.”

The 30-year-old is facing up to 22 years and 8 months in prison.