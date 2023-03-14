Megan Thee Stallion Is In Album Mode

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by

On Sunday night (March 12), Megan Thee Stallion made her return to the red carpet during the Vanity Fair 2023 Oscars afterparty. Wearing a fitted pewter gown and her natural curls, the Houston rapper caught up with ET on the red carpet.

“‘I’m here,” she shared with the interviewer Denny Directo after he complimented her look. “The designer of this dress is from Houston, Texas, and I’m excited. His name is Bach [Mai]. So he, got me snatched tonight. I’m happy.”

The conversation continued to reveal what fans of the Grammy Award-winning rapper have been waiting on.

“A quick 1, 2. This my first night out, and I’m here. I’m ready,” she explained, sharing plans to attend another event the same evening before being asked about new music. “Oh, I am. New album F**k yall h*es. Bye.”

The 28-year-old musician has kept a relatively low profile since testifying against Tory Lanez for shooting her during a violent incident in July 2020. In December 2022, Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson was found guilty of assault with a semiautomatic handgun, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Prior to the new music revelation, the Tina Snow rapper announced her first show of the year. The Texas Southern University graduate is set to return to the stage in her hometown as part of the AT&T Block Party during the 2023 NCAA March Madness Music Festival scheduled from March 31 to April 2.

Megan’s most recent album Traumazine was issued in August 2022 and featured Key Glock, Rico Nasty, Pooh Shiesty, Latto, Jhene Aiko, and more. The project, which boasted tracks including “Plan B” and “Pressurelicious,” debuted at No. 4 on Billboard‘s 200 chart.