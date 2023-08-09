Melle Mel Releases Eminem Diss Track, Gets Trashed Online

Melle Mel believes Eminem’s status in Hip-Hop is tied to him being white, which he said several months ago. Marshall Mathers fired back at the 62-year-old legend on wax, and he returned the favor this week, though the internet wasn’t too fond of the effort.

The Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five member teased the track on Monday evening (Aug. 7) and officially released it via YouTube on Tuesday (Aug. 8). “The top five is cap/ You the piss that’s on the floor in the elevator of rap/ Why you ducking on The Game when you sh*t on my name?/ Why they put Pee-Wee Herman in the hall of fame?” Mel rapped.

He also made reference to the Detroit rapper’s history of drug use, spitting, “I would give you a pound, but I’d break your hand/ I got a lawyer so white, he will take your land/ Yo, check your man, come and look at your friend/ ‘Cause I think that Eminem is popping pills again!” Check out the diss track below.

While Melle Mel’s diss was loaded with fiery bars, fans believe he may have burned himself more than Eminem. One Twitter user posted the hilarious clip of Charlamagne telling Safaree “That ain’t it” after he freestyled on The Breakfast Club in November 2017 and captioned it, “Me after hearing Melle Mel’s ‘diss’ to Eminem.”

Another user posted a clip of Joe Budden telling Swae Lee on his eponymous podcast that the two songs he released in the Summer of 2019 were a “two pack of a**” and captioned the post, “I don’t think I can look at Melle Mel the same after that diss track.”

One fan posted a snippet of the actual diss and called the NYC rapper’s effort “the worst piece of music released in 2023.” Check out some of the reactions below.

Me after hearing Melle Mel's "diss" to Eminem.pic.twitter.com/Z6aYAdbbcY — Ruben || Check the Rhyme (@checktherhyme1_) August 8, 2023

I don’t think I can look at Melle Mel the same after that diss track… pic.twitter.com/WetgAqlYk6 — Signor Sinatra (@KhandakarSaad) August 8, 2023

Melle Mel dropped his Diss response track to Eminem… and I can confidently say it’s the worst piece of music released in 2023….



Listen at your own risk ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/BfDAr7BHj6 — ????? ❌ (@ShawnIsShady) August 8, 2023

Back in March, Melle Mel appeared on The Art Of Dialogue and spoke about Eminem’s relevance being tied to him being white. “Obviously, he’s a capable rapper,” he said. “If you was talking about sales, he’s sold more than everybody. If you were talking about rhyme style, okay he got a rhyme style. But he’s white. He’s white!”

“So now if Eminem was another ni**a like all the rest of us, would he be top five on that list when a ni**a that could rhyme just as good as him is 35?” Mel continued. “That had records and all that? He’s 35. He’s white. And anybody could be as mad… They could feel how they wanna feel. If you don’t think that race plays a part in the equation of how great he is — I heard one of the dudes that’s down with him, [Royce Da 5’9″] or one of those – I heard he’s just as good as Eminem. Why he ain’t as big as Eminem?”

Marshall Mathers replied to Mel in Ez Mil’s new track “Realest,” rapping, “Hip-Hop has been good to me, huh/ But when they say that I’m only top five ’cause I’m white, why would I be stunned?/ My skin color’s still working against me/ ‘Cause second, I should be, to none/ Bein’ white being why they put me at five/ That’s why they can’t put me at one.”

The “Lose Yourself” rapper then turned his attention to Melle Mel, spitting, “Shoutout to Furious Five and Grandmaster Flash, but boy/ There’s someone who really is furious/ Stay out his path, his wrath avoid/ I’ll be the last to toy with a juice head whose brain is half destroyed, like a meteor hit it/ Now with Melle Mel, he lost his a** to ‘roids.” Check out the track above.