Melle Mel Regrets Eminem Diss, Says Execution Fell Short

Melle Mel set the internet ablaze last week when he released a diss track aimed at Eminem in the latest chapter of their ongoing back-and-forth. The 62-year-old legend took to social media this past weekend to admit that he regrets how we went about the record.

“In light of the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, my original intention was to contribute an engaging and enjoyable endeavor to enrich the cultural landscape,” the Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five member said wrote in a statement on Saturday (Aug. 12). “Regrettably, my response fell short in its execution, and I accept full responsibility for the misjudgment. I acknowledge that my perspective was ill-conceived and I am prepared to take ownership of this oversight.”

Mel’s statement acknowledged how dedicated Marshall Mathers’ fanbase was and his talent as a rapper before addressing how his comments on The Art Of Dialogue, where he credited the Detroit artist’s success to being white, stemmed from him trying to spark a rap battle. “My unfortunate choice of words, suggesting that his success is solely attributed to the color of his skin was in no way reflective of my genuine beliefs,” the New York rapper said. “It was an attempt, albeit misguided, to engage competitively within the emcee sphere.”

Melle Mel regrets making Eminem diss track, says his execution "fell short" https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/0FUKQgqWfx — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 13, 2023

“It is important to acknowledge that the dynamics of Hip-Hop have evolved over distinct eras, and it is inevitable that not everyone will resonate with my perspective, just as I may not fully comprehend others,” Melle Mel continued in his statement. “Throughout my involvement in shaping the Hip-Hop landscape, the cornerstone has been built upon a foundation of mutual respect, even when personal preferences may differ.”

He closed his thoughts by saying he will move more respectfully in the imminent future, thanked Eminem for acknowledging him in his Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction speech in November 2022, and reiterated his awareness of Hip-Hop’s diversity and influence.

Eminem and Mel’s beef began back in March 2023 when Mel said, “If you was talking about sales, [Eminem] sold more than everybody. If you were talking about rhyme style, okay he got a rhyme style. But he’s white. He’s white!” on an episode of The Art Of Dialogue. He surmised that if the “Lose Yourself” rapper was Black, he would not have the same success, and used the 15-time GRAMMY winner’s longtime collaborator Royce Da 5’9″ as an example.

Eminem fired back on Ez Mil’s track “Realest” earlier this month, rapping “Hip Hop has been good to me, huh/ But when they say that I’m only Top 5 ’cause I’m white, why would I be stunned?/ My skin color’s still working against me/ ‘Cause second, I should be, to none/ Bein’ white being why they put me at five/ That’s why they can’t put me at one.” He specifically targeted Melle Mel and brought up how his alleged steroid use has affected his brain functions.

Mel offered his response in a track released last Monday (Aug. 7), rapping, “The top five is cap/ You the piss that’s on the floor in the elevator of rap/ Why you ducking on The Game when you sh*t on my name?/ Why they put Pee-Wee Herman in the hall of fame?” He also addressed the 50-year-old wordsmith’s previous drug use and suggested that he may be “popping pills again.” Hear the disses above.