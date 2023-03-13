Memphis Bleek Responds To Request For Jay-Z Collaborative Album

Memphis Bleek and Jay-Z during The Launch of Jay Z's 40/40 Club - Inside Party at 40/40 Sports Bar in New York City, New York, United States.

Jay-Z and Memphis Bleek have a storied history with one another, and fans want to hear more music from them. The former Roc-A-Fella signee responded to a request for a collaborative album between the two this weekend.

“I believe we need a @memphisbleek Jay-Z Collab album right now,” one fan tweeted on Saturday (March 11). The “Dear Summer” artist quoted the tweet and said “Shiiiiiiiiddddddd” with a crying laughing emoji. It is unclear whether he laughed off the request because it would not happen or was indicating that he would like the collab project to happen as well, but fans made their voices heard in his mentions.

“Coming Of Age: The Album,” one fan wrote in reference to Bleek’s 1999 debut album Coming Of Age. “On @REALDJPREMIER beats only,” another fan enthusiastically wrote in all caps. “It’s time. It’s only right that this should happen,” another fan commented.

Hov and Bleek have a horde of collaborations already, namely “Dear Summer,” “Do My….” “Is That Your Chick (The Lost Verses),” “My Mind Right – Remix,” “Get Your Mind Right Mami,” “It’s Alright” and plenty more. The 44-year-old was signed to the Brooklyn rapper’s legendary label Roc-A-Fella until 2005 when Jigga encouraged him to go off on his own and start his own company.

Memphis Bleek’s last project came in 2014 with the mixtape The Movement 2. Despite being relatively inactive, the New York rapper is confident in his catalog and threw the gauntlet out to Juelz Santana after the Dipset rapper dismissed a Verzuz battle between the two.

“Somebody tell that ni**a Juelz he better be f**king ready for this sh*t, you know what I mean,” Bleek said. “This shit real, ni**a. I don’t need no lyrics.”