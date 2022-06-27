Method Man Announces Forthcoming Rap Album With His Son PXWER

The Wu-Tang Clan have proven itself to be for the children over the past three decades, a mission that continues as the group’s members continue to build on their legacy by empowering their offspring to carry the torch. Method Man is the latest Clansman to use his platform and influence to help place the spotlight on his progeny, as the rap legend has announced plans to team up with his eldest son, Sha Smith, to release a collaborative rap album with together, a project that is reportedly already underway.

Meth, who performed at an event for the NFT/Web3 company Artie in NYC over the weekend, revealed the news of the forthcoming album while onstage at the event before it was shared by attendees of the 51-year-old’s set alongside Ghostface Killah, GZA, and Inspectah Deck.

Sha, who goes by the stage name PXWER, is currently in a group called 2nd Generation Wu with fellow Wu children Young Dirty Bastard, son of the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Ghostface Killah’s son, Sun God, and U-God’s son, iNTeLL.

After attending junior college to play football, PXWER, 26, regained his focus on music and eventually joined the group, which also collaborated with Meth on the remix to their 2020 breakout single, “Next Generation.”

“It’s dope to work with my pops,” PXWER said of his creative chemistry with Meth. “It’s like a dream come true to be honest… Not many up-and-coming artists can say they worked with a hip hop legend like Method Man.”

Watch “Next Generation (Remix)” below.