Metro Boomin Set To Executive Produce ‘Across The Spider-Verse’ Soundtrack

Metro Boomin has been tapped to executive produce the soundtrack for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Metro took to Instagram to announce his new project, leading the charge on the album accompanying Marvel and Sony’s latest film.

“METRO BOOMIN PRESENTS SPIDER-MAN™: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE SOUNDTRACK FROM AND INSPIRED BY THE MOTION PICTURE ?️??️??️,” the GRAMMY Award-winning producer typed. “June 2, I’m excited to share this album with the world!! ??️?️???? Drop some ?️?️?️?️ if you ready!!!!!”

In anticipation of the LP, Hyundai recently dropped an ad revealing the first single from the record. On Monday (May 15), Young Metro, né Leland Tyler Wayne, posted the clip across his social media to announce that a cut featuring Don Toliver would be featured on the soundtrack.

“New @spiderversemovie Hyundai commercial dropped today featuring “Link Up” feat @dontoliver. Soundtrack dropping June 2 featuring all original songs inspired by the film. #Metroverse ?️”

The previous Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack was released on December 14, 2018, on Republic Records. Into the Spider-Verse’s tone and musical curation were crafted to mirror what a teenager like Miles Morales would listen to. The LP featured Jaden Smith, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Ty Dolla $ign, Vince Staples, Post Malone, Swae Lee, Anuel AA, Thutmose, Coi Leray, Ski Mask the Slump God, Juice WRLD, and the late XXXTENTACION.

Post Malone’s “Sunflower” featuring Swae Lee was the leading single, with the record eventually becoming the highest charting single in RIAA history.

TMZ spoke with the Twelve Carat Toothache singer, who gave Lee props for doing the track’s “heavy lifting.”

“I want to say thank you to Swae Lee. Swae Lee did a lot of the writing and the heavy lifting on that song, and he’s one of the most talented artist and most beautiful men in the world. I’m so honored to be able to have done a song with him, and we got some more on the way—some special stuff.”

It’ll be interesting to see if Across the Spider-Verse’s LP can replicate similar success.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and its accompanying soundtrack will be released on June 2, 2023.