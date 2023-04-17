Metro Boomin Brings Out Future, The Weeknd, And Diddy For Powerful Coachella Set

Headliner Metro Boomin performs on stage during St. Louis CITY SC “CITY BLOCK PARTY'' with Headliners Metro Boomin and Anderson .Paak (All Vinyl Set at DJ Pee .Wee) on March 03, 2023 in St. Louis, Missouri to Celebrate Team’s First Home Major League Soccer Match at CITY Park.

Metro Boomin brought the Heroes & Villains experience to Coachella this past weekend. The St. Louis producer enlisted the help of Future, The Weeknd, Diddy, and more to deliver a powerful performance.

Friday’s (April 14) full slate of guests also included 21 Savage, Don Toliver, John Legend, and Mike Dean playing the piano. Together, the collective delivered classic records like “Thought It Was A Drought,” “Wicked,” “Digital Dash,” “Mask Off,” “Bank Account,” “10 Freaky Girls,” and “Knife Talk.”

Given the recent success of his latest album Heroes & Villains, it is no surprise he also performed “Superhero,” “Metro Spider,” “Can’t Save You,” and “Creepin.” At one point, The Weeknd performed an unreleased record that he previewed on social media earlier in the week. “Temperature rising, bodies united, now that I tried you in my arms. No need to fight it, no need to hide it, now that I’ve seen what’s in your heart,” Abel sang.

Metro Boomin’s Coachella 2023 set was legendary ?



He brought out Future, The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Don Toliver, Diddy, John Legend & had Mike Dean playing the Keys ? pic.twitter.com/crwoHR5C9o — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) April 15, 2023

Metro Boomin’s Coachella set was LEGENDARY ??



Superhero

Thought It Was A Drought

I Serve The Base

Wicked

Digital Dash

Mask Off

Metro Spider

Can’t Save You

Too Many Nights

Around Me

Runnin

Bank Account

No Heart

10 Freaky Girls

Umbrella

Knife Talk

Faith

Escape From LA

Heartless… pic.twitter.com/JjyGcvaFSY — Hip Hop All Day (@HipHopAllDayy) April 15, 2023

Heroes & Villains was released back in December 2022. Metro followed up with the “Heroes Version” of the album, which added 15 instrumentals to the LP’s original 15 tracks within a week of the original release. In February, OG Ron C and DJ Candlestick handled the “Villains Version” of the album, providing their beloved “ChoppedNotSlopped” treatment to the album.

Currently, “Creepin” featuring The Weeknd and 21 Savage, which is a modern cover of Mario Winans and Diddy’s “I Don’t Wanna Know,” is sitting at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 Singles chart. Metro isn’t slowing down this year either, as he and JID confirmed they have a collaborative album coming soon, as well as another joint effort with Future.